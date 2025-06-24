Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.77 and traded as high as $28.28. Radware shares last traded at $28.25, with a volume of 235,859 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Radware from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Radware had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $72.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Radware by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Radware by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Radware by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Radware by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC boosted its position in shares of Radware by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

