Register Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Register Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $665.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $628.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.00.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $698.53 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $442.65 and a twelve month high of $740.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $621.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $623.76. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.99, for a total transaction of $364,332.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,121,841.36. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 500 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.38, for a total transaction of $350,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,615,645.22. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,002 shares of company stock valued at $73,353,340. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.