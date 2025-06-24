Retirement Planning Group LLC NY Has $473,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Retirement Planning Group LLC NY raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 199,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,956,000 after acquiring an additional 17,997 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,135,000. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.3%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $278.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

