Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 86 Shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.11% of Repligen worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Repligen by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Repligen by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Repligen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Price Performance

Repligen stock opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.57 and its 200 day moving average is $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.11. Repligen Corporation has a one year low of $102.97 and a one year high of $182.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $169.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Repligen from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RGEN

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.