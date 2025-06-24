Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires Shares of 98,798 CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 98,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,537,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAVA. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $75.23 on Tuesday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $172.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.32.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kelly Costanza sold 10,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $887,351.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,858,810.61. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $886,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,271 shares in the company, valued at $33,518,352.48. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,951 shares of company stock worth $5,409,027. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CAVA Group from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on CAVA Group from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on CAVA Group from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CAVA Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on CAVA Group from $147.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CAVA Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.88.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

