Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,281,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,534,000 after buying an additional 401,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,418,000 after buying an additional 53,787 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,653,000 after buying an additional 233,968 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,235,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,992,000 after buying an additional 522,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,507,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $8,214,997.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,171,730.56. This represents a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,204,625. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $251.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.12 and a 200 day moving average of $218.46. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.