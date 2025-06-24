Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.42 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,653,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 400.1% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $141.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.29. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 24.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FANG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $234.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $216.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.13.

Get Our Latest Report on FANG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 120,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.