Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $316.54 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.02 and a 1-year high of $387.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.69 and a 200-day moving average of $333.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, Director John H. Stone purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at $810,607.28. The trade was a 69.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.25.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

