Retirement Systems of Alabama Makes New Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 807,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNAP. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 154,650.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 155.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNAP. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.00 target price on shares of Snap and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,202 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $79,045.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 448,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,887.79. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 24,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 507,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,365,876. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,639,601 shares of company stock valued at $13,532,151 over the last 90 days.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Snap

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.