Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,977 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. worth $8,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Performance

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZION has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

About Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

