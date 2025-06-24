Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,007 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $105.74 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $130.55. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.58%.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 1,675,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000,009.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,744,723.04. The trade was a 112.29% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.15.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

