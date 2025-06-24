Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,024 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $9,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 4,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $343,114.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,786.94. This trade represents a 19.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $595,193.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. The trade was a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.83.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.52. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.70%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

