Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,610 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE:CBRE opened at $138.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.29. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $147.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $254,585.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,371 shares in the company, valued at $13,603,396.10. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $62,268.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,467.25. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,599 shares of company stock worth $333,600. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

