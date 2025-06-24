Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 250 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Garmin were worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,605,471.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,626 shares in the company, valued at $28,785,484.50. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRMN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Garmin

Garmin Trading Up 0.9%

GRMN opened at $201.86 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $158.90 and a 1-year high of $246.50. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.25.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). Garmin had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.