Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 380 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 93 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 126 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $363.00 to $302.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cfra Research upgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $302.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $366.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.26.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $225.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $219.97 and a 52 week high of $423.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.96.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.60. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

