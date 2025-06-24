Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 422 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,720,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,974,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,268,000 after purchasing an additional 826,287 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16,786.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,891,000 after purchasing an additional 779,721 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,867,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,993,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $197.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.85. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $122.34 and a 12-month high of $207.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.