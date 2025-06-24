Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,086 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $7,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $807,878,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,752,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,855,000 after buying an additional 6,326,709 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $99,402,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,555,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,752,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Compass Point downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.12.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

