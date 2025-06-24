Reviewing Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) and United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC)

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) and United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Brainsway has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Health Products has a beta of -1.36, indicating that its share price is 236% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brainsway and United Health Products”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainsway $41.02 million 5.29 $2.92 million $0.20 57.45 United Health Products $40,000.00 704.44 -$2.00 million ($0.02) -5.50

Brainsway has higher revenue and earnings than United Health Products. United Health Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brainsway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Brainsway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of United Health Products shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Brainsway shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of United Health Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brainsway and United Health Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainsway 9.01% 7.35% 4.72% United Health Products N/A N/A -1,905.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brainsway and United Health Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainsway 0 0 2 0 3.00 United Health Products 0 0 0 0 0.00

Brainsway presently has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 24.02%. Given Brainsway’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Brainsway is more favorable than United Health Products.

Summary

Brainsway beats United Health Products on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brainsway

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases. The company serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. BrainsWay Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding. It serves hospitals and surgery centers, clinics and physicians, military medical care providers, hemodialysis centers, nursing homes and assisted living, and veterinary hospitals; and EMS, fire departments, and other first responders, as well as dental, oral, and maxillofacial surgery offices. The company was formerly known as United EcoEnergy Corp. and changed its name to United Health Products, Inc. in September 2010. United Health Products, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

