Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,876,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,965,774,000 after purchasing an additional 81,079 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,115,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,476,000 after purchasing an additional 432,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,734,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,426,000 after purchasing an additional 51,228 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,073,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,095,000 after purchasing an additional 430,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,701,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $323.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $328.90.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 526 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $171,134.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,819.05. This trade represents a 34.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 289 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total value of $94,309.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,950.68. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,681 shares of company stock worth $2,382,987 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $345.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $283.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROK

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.