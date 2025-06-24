Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 189,108 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 52,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $2,023,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ross Stores from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $127.87 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.36 and a 1-year high of $163.60. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.30.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

In related news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total transaction of $657,097.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,365 shares in the company, valued at $14,400,425.20. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen Fleming sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $672,979.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,126 shares in the company, valued at $11,892,190.20. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,567 shares of company stock worth $2,812,024. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

