Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.77 and traded as high as $0.94. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 12,179 shares.
Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Salem Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio stations; offers programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
