Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Seabridge Gold, Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.20 and traded as high as $14.94. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 641,357 shares trading hands.

Seabridge Gold Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Seabridge Gold

About Seabridge Gold

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

