Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,958 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,381 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $2,610,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX stock opened at $133.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.37. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $134.07.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 105.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $713,176.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 4,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $483,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,885. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 393,791 shares of company stock valued at $46,380,998. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.42.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

