Small Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 22nd

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, AltC Acquisition, BigBear.ai, Novo Nordisk A/S, and SRM Entertainment are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose total market value typically falls between $300 million and $2 billion. Because they’re smaller and less widely covered by analysts, small-caps often carry higher volatility but also offer the potential for above-average growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.83. 97,969,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,363,434. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of ALCC stock traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.95. 15,026,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. 166,950,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,868,177. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 3.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,200,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,114,325. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVO

SRM Entertainment (SRM)

SRM Entertainment stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 54,732,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,066. SRM Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.33 million, a PE ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SRM

Recommended Stories