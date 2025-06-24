Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $43,000 in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Geron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,523,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,014,000 after acquiring an additional 73,482 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,143,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,064,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 247,018 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Geron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Geron in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GERN. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley cut shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Geron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Geron Trading Down 6.0%

Shares of Geron stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. Geron Corporation has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $904.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.88 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 119.54%. Geron’s quarterly revenue was up 12927.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Geron Corporation will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

