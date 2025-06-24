Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $43,000 in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Geron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,523,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,014,000 after acquiring an additional 73,482 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,143,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,064,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 247,018 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Geron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Geron in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on GERN. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley cut shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Geron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.06.
Geron Trading Down 6.0%
Shares of Geron stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. Geron Corporation has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $904.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.69.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.88 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 119.54%. Geron’s quarterly revenue was up 12927.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Geron Corporation will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Geron Company Profile
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Geron
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Microsoft Stock Holds Steady as AI Drives Workforce Shift
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- D-Wave Goes International With South Korea Partnership
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Payment Giants Slide on Stablecoin Buzz—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.