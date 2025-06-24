SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3,957.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,889,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,325,000 after acquiring an additional 21,349,857 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,613,202,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 11,667.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,334,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,218,000 after buying an additional 4,297,448 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,571,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,971,000 after buying an additional 323,911 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,698,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares during the period.

Shares of BILS opened at $99.35 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.29.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

