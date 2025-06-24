SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Position Boosted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 11,126.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of XAR opened at $201.10 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $137.09 and a one year high of $201.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.07.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.