Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 44,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 213,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of SGDM opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $47.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.46.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

