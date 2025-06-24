State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,608 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 363.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 7,103,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $52,775,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,907,384 shares in the company, valued at $147,911,863.12. This trade represents a 26.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,703,000 shares of company stock worth $57,363,290 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

NYSE GNL opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $132.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.40 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 40.64% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Net Lease Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -51.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNL. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Net Lease has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

