State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 506 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,396 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in State Street by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,510,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $737,162,000 after acquiring an additional 406,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $704,238,000 after acquiring an additional 24,617 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $685,441,000 after acquiring an additional 870,849 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in State Street by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,602,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $547,636,000 after acquiring an additional 561,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in State Street by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,148,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,166,000 after acquiring an additional 563,790 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $101.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. State Street Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.02.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

STT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cfra Research cut shares of State Street from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of State Street and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.54.

In other State Street news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,154.88. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

