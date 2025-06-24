State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in State Street were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 2,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of State Street by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $101.30 on Tuesday. State Street Corporation has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.02.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. State Street had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on shares of State Street and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other State Street news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,154.88. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

