Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.43 and traded as high as $5.19. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 19,293 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Down 0.6%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.05.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 68.23% and a negative net margin of 49.32%. The company had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned about 1.20% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Featured Stories

