Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,231 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4,710.0% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,552.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,294,474.62. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 216,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,206,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,350,895.25. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 460,378 shares of company stock worth $103,915,994. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $269.00 price objective (up from $253.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.10.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $241.59 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $242.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

