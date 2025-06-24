Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.07 and traded as high as $6.75. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 261,448 shares trading hands.

TENX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. Analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenax Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenax Therapeutics by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 68,741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 34,048 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,026,000. 1.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

