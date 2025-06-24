Ternium (NYSE:TX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.39 and traded as high as $29.61. Ternium shares last traded at $29.57, with a volume of 242,462 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ternium from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Get Ternium alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ternium

Ternium Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Ternium had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. Ternium’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TX. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter valued at $540,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ternium by 569.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 107,880 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Ternium by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 490,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ternium by 31.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ternium by 60.4% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.