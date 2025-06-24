The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HIG opened at $127.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.03. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $98.16 and a one year high of $132.09.

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

Several research firms have commented on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $129,690.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,279.24. The trade was a 63.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,385,250. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

