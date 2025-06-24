Top Agriculture Stocks To Consider – June 22nd

Corteva, Deere & Company, CNH Industrial, Chubb, Apollo Global Management, Steel Dynamics, and Norfolk Southern are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the production, processing, and distribution of agricultural goods and services. This includes firms specializing in seeds, fertilizers, farm equipment, livestock, and food processing. Investors buy agriculture stocks to gain exposure to the global food supply chain and benefit from trends in commodity prices, technological advances, and changing consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.59. 14,522,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.90. Corteva has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $74.84.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $4.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $520.66. 1,387,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $495.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.66. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $533.78.

CNH Industrial (CNH)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Shares of NYSE:CNH traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.81. 55,573,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,975,284. The company has a quick ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $13.87.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.61. 2,389,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,093. The company has a market cap of $113.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb has a 52-week low of $251.42 and a 52-week high of $306.91.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE APO traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $134.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,569,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,023. The company has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49.

Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

NASDAQ STLD traded down $4.21 on Friday, hitting $125.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,349,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,663. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $155.56.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NYSE NSC traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $253.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,849,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,285. The company has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $277.60.

