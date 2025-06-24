Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 21st

Salesforce, Accenture, and QUALCOMM are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves developing, producing, or deploying AI technologies—such as machine learning algorithms, neural-network processors, and data-analytics platforms. Investing in these stocks offers exposure to the growth potential of automation and intelligent systems across industries like healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and cloud computing. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.79. 12,802,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,527,719. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

ACN traded down $20.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $285.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,638,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,220. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.86. The company has a market cap of $178.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.33. Accenture has a 12-month low of $273.19 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QCOM traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.32. The company had a trading volume of 15,492,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,648,080. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.97. The company has a market cap of $166.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $215.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.73.

