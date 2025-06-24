Top Blue Chip Stocks To Follow Now – June 21st

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the five Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue-chip stocks are shares of well-established, financially sound companies that have a long track record of stable earnings, strong balance sheets, and regular dividend payments. Because they tend to be industry leaders with solid reputations, they’re viewed as lower-risk investments and often form the core holdings of diversified portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of KRMN stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $46.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,475,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,151. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.97. Karman has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $49.81.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RFIL stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 50,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,064. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $51.86 million, a PE ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 0.62. RF Industries has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $5.77.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NTWK stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,869. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $33.96 million, a PE ratio of 145.07 and a beta of 1.01. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $3.34.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

Shares of FBGRX stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $224.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.56 and its 200-day moving average is $217.74.

