Top Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch Today – June 21st

Tesla, CarMax, Vale, Shell, and Enphase Energy are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are publicly traded shares of companies involved in the design, manufacture or support of electric vehicles and their components. This universe includes automakers making EVs, battery and component suppliers, charging-station operators and related software developers. Investors buy EV stocks to gain exposure to the growing market shift toward zero-emission transportation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $322.16. 108,229,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,998,233. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 177.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla has a one year low of $180.69 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

CarMax (KMX)

CarMax, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

CarMax stock traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.66. 12,454,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,585. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. CarMax has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $91.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Vale stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. 64,676,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,501,397. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vale has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shell stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.34. 6,469,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,332,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $74.46.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Shares of ENPH traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,045,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,450. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $130.08.

