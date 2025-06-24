Top Value Stocks Worth Watching – June 22nd

Invesco QQQ, Circle Internet Group, CoreWeave, UnitedHealth Group, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that trade at prices perceived to be below their intrinsic worth based on fundamentals such as earnings, dividends, cash flow or book value. Investors buy them in the expectation that the market will eventually recognize their true value and push the share price higher. These stocks typically exhibit low valuation ratios (for example, price-to-earnings or price-to-book) and often pay dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $526.83. 61,548,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,635,178. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $540.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $500.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.28.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of NYSE CRCL traded up $42.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.97. The company had a trading volume of 91,500,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,638,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -19,122.02. Circle Internet Group has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $248.88.

CoreWeave (CRWV)

Shares of NASDAQ CRWV traded up $13.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.58. The company had a trading volume of 31,194,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,610,938. CoreWeave has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $187.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.91.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $5.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $302.04. The company had a trading volume of 16,024,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,346,801. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $273.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $359.15 and its 200 day moving average is $462.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $274.74. 13,904,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,499,728. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $763.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.45.

