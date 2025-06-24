Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Position Cut by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 449,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,108,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,085,000 after acquiring an additional 498,531 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,242,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,291,000 after acquiring an additional 60,848 shares during the period. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 67,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 435,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,927,000 after acquiring an additional 19,286 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:TFC opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 61.36%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

