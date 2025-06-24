U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.59 and traded as high as $2.14. U.S. Energy shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 13,657,508 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USEG. Wall Street Zen downgraded U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of U.S. Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

U.S. Energy Trading Up 4.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 43.67% and a negative net margin of 111.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Energy Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Energy by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Energy by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 23,756 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

