VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 118.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,590 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck CLO ETF were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 792,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,800,000 after acquiring an additional 455,307 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,206,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,122,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,314,000 after acquiring an additional 196,033 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,117,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 855,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,160,000 after acquiring an additional 141,573 shares during the period.

VanEck CLO ETF Price Performance

CLOI stock opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. VanEck CLO ETF has a one year low of $50.12 and a one year high of $53.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.81.

VanEck CLO ETF Profile

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

