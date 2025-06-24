VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Position Trimmed by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,639 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,211 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,116.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,832 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,425,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 298.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,793,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,885 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.55. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $54.70.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

