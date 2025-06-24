Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,076 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2,328.9% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 298,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 286,359 shares during the period. LifeWealth Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $57.71 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2046 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

