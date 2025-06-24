Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 563,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 68,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of VXUS opened at $67.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.71. The company has a market capitalization of $91.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $68.92.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.4851 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.