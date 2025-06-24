Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Position Boosted by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Ventas were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Ventas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Ventas by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 11,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 335,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,059,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Up 1.9%

VTR opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.91. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.48 and a twelve month high of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 581.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $93,025.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,467.04. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 44,551 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $3,165,794.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,413,086.70. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,586 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,929 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus set a $75.00 price target on Ventas in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

View Our Latest Report on Ventas

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.