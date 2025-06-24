Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,050,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,260,000 after acquiring an additional 99,181 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $597,379,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,905,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,349,000 after buying an additional 990,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,647,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,373,000 after buying an additional 167,061 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $116.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.73. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

