Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stake Lowered by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Vistra were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VST. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Vistra by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VST stock opened at $186.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $199.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.15%.

In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $16,953,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,259,158.22. This trade represents a 33.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $8,637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,084,418. The trade was a 16.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VST. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 target price on shares of Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $160.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.92.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

